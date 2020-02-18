Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (SELB), ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB), ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) with bullish sentiments.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 39.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67, an 89.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen on February 14 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.80, close to its 52-week high of $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Palatin Technologies.

ImmunoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #1794 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $82.28 average price target, implying a 41.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

