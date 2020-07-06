Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) with bullish sentiments.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $8.75 average price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on July 2 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $35.60 average price target, a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

