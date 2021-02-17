Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Regulus (RGLS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Selecta Biosciences (SELB) and Regulus (RGLS).

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Regulus (RGLS)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.90, close to its 52-week high of $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Regulus with a $2.00 average price target.

