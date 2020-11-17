Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC).

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seattle Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $195.57, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on November 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 39.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Vascular Biogenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.56, representing a 196.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.75 price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer downgraded Irhythm Technologies to Hold, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $242.73, close to its 52-week high of $274.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.00, which is a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

