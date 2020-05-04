Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Amgen (AMGN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Amgen (AMGN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Hold rating on Seattle Genetics on May 1 and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.64, close to its 52-week high of $157.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.08, representing a 3.6% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report issued on May 1, Carter Gould from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Amgen, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $230.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 39.6% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Therapeutics, Molecular Templates, and Acceleron Pharma.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $252.87, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

