Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) with bullish sentiments.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.20, close to its 52-week high of $175.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $165.75 average price target, representing a -1.0% downside. In a report issued on June 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

In a report issued on June 27, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Adverum Biotechnologies, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 52.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Oyster Point Pharma, and Menlo Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adverum Biotechnologies with a $24.50 average price target, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

