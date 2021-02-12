Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seagen (SGEN), Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) and Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Seagen (SGEN), Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX) and Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) with bullish sentiments.

Seagen (SGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Seagen today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Seagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.63, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $214.00 price target.

Springworks Therapeutics (SWTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Springworks Therapeutics today and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.79, close to its 52-week high of $96.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.2% and a 72.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Springworks Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.25.

Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Anavex Life Sciences, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 57.1% and a 85.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Anavex Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

