Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Seagen (SGEN) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seagen (SGEN) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR) with bullish sentiments.

Seagen (SGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson reiterated a Buy rating on Seagen today and set a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $166.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Seagen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.22, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $215.00 price target.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Vir Biotechnology today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.33.

