Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) with bullish sentiments.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 50.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.4% and a 34.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Abeona Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.18.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $33.00 price target from Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah R. Cann today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Cann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 49.8% success rate. Cann covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kura Oncology, CTI BioPharma, and MEI Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals with a $37.75 average price target, representing a 47.8% upside. In a report issued on November 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

