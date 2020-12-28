Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SCYNEXIS (SCYX), Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) and Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL).

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, which is a 294.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oramed Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 64.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oramed Pharmaceuticals with a $9.67 average price target.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen downgraded Ocular Therapeutix to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.08, close to its 52-week high of $24.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.9% and a 50.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.80.

