Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SCYNEXIS (SCYX) and Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SCYNEXIS (SCYX) and Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) with bullish sentiments.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 29.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Palatin Technologies.

SCYNEXIS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.00, close to its 52-week low of $0.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anchiano Therapeutics, Miragen Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

