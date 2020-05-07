Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) and Neurocrine (NBIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) and Neurocrine (NBIX) with bullish sentiments.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Karuna Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00, implying a 56.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 35.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $114.78 average price target, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

