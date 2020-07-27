Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) and Amicus (FOLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) and Amicus (FOLD) with bullish sentiments.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 46.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

Amicus (FOLD)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Amicus, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.55, close to its 52-week high of $16.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 48.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Amicus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.92.

