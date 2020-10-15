Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Roche Holding AG (RHHVF).

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.0% and a 34.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $190.00, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF272.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $346.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Alcon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $411.39 average price target, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF350.00 price target.

