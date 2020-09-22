Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Exelixis (EXEL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Exelixis (EXEL) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 51.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $193.57, representing a 34.8% upside. In a report issued on September 10, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.81, close to its 52-week high of $27.80.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 57.4% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.43, representing a 22.4% upside. In a report issued on September 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

