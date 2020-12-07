Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Cytokinetics (CYTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Cytokinetics (CYTK) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and PTC Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $188.18 average price target, representing a 21.4% upside. In a report issued on December 1, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 64.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $29.13 average price target, implying a 70.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $31.00 price target.

