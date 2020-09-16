Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and PTC Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $193.57, implying a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 63.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.91, which is a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

