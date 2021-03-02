Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) with bullish sentiments.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.03, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.5% and a 38.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.60, implying a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 45.9% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axsome Therapeutics with a $152.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.