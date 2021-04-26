Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sanofi (SNYNF) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) with bullish sentiments.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released today, Richard Vosser from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.96.

Vosser has an average return of 3.3% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is ranked #1271 out of 7474 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.62, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR101.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

J.P. Morgan analyst David Adlington maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG today and set a price target of EUR55.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Adlington is ranked #6958 out of 7474 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.64, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.00 price target.

