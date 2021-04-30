Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and Pharnext SA (OtherPNEXF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Sanofi (SNYNF) and Pharnext SA (PNEXF).
Sanofi (SNYNF)
Kepler Capital analyst David Evans maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi on April 28 and set a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.99, close to its 52-week high of $108.61.
Evans has an average return of 7.3% when recommending Sanofi.
According to TipRanks.com, Evans is ranked #2006 out of 7489 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.94, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR93.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Pharnext SA (PNEXF)
Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Hold rating on Pharnext SA on April 28 and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.11.
According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 40.2% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Argenx Se, and Galapagos.
Pharnext SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.68.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.