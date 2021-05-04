Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and Mimi’s Rock (OtherMIMNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Sanofi (SNYNF) and Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF).

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Sanofi on April 29 and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $119.70 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mimi’s Rock (MIMNF)

Bloom Burton analyst Antonia Borovina maintained a Buy rating on Mimi’s Rock on April 30 and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.35, close to its 52-week high of $0.36.

Borovina has an average return of 16.5% when recommending Mimi’s Rock.

According to TipRanks.com, Borovina is ranked #3469 out of 7491 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimi’s Rock with a $0.41 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.