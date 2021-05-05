Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Viemed Healthcare (VMD).

Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Sangamo Biosciences, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sangamo Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals received a Buy rating from JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.29, close to its 52-week low of $39.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals with a $72.00 average price target, which is a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Viemed Healthcare (VMD)

Bloom Burton analyst Prasath Pandurangan maintained a Buy rating on Viemed Healthcare today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.77.

Pandurangan has an average return of 130.4% when recommending Viemed Healthcare.

According to TipRanks.com, Pandurangan is ranked #3186 out of 7490 analysts.

Viemed Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

