Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), uniQure (QURE) and Translate Bio (TBIO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE), uniQure (QURE) and Translate Bio (TBIO).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 56.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $99.00 average price target, representing a 32.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

uniQure (QURE)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.57, close to its 52-week low of $30.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 56.4% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for uniQure with a $71.10 average price target.

Translate Bio (TBIO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Translate Bio today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Translate Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TBIO: