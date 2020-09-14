Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Zynex (ZYXI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Zynex (ZYXI).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00, a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Zynex (ZYXI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen upgraded Zynex to Buy today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 34.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Zynex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.38, implying a 66.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

