Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with bullish sentiments.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SAGE Therapeutics with a $68.36 average price target, implying a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released yesterday, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.43, which is a 153.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

