Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) with bullish sentiments.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics on February 24 and set a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.59, close to its 52-week high of $98.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.09, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals on February 25 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 42.2% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paratek Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

