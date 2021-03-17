Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.00, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Chinook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 42.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Chinook Therapeutics with a $28.00 average price target.

