Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and AnaptysBio (ANAB)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and AnaptysBio (ANAB).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report issued on August 10, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.83, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $70.00 price target.

AnaptysBio (ANAB)

In a report issued on August 10, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AnaptysBio, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.43.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 53.8% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Puma Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AnaptysBio with a $16.00 average price target.

