Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rockwell Med (RMTI), Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rockwell Med (RMTI), Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) with bullish sentiments.

Rockwell Med (RMTI)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.23, close to its 52-week low of $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 45.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Med with a $9.00 average price target.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Sierra Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 44.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Cellectar Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.67.

