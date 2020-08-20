Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rockwell Med (RMTI) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rockwell Med (RMTI) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) with bullish sentiments.

Rockwell Med (RMTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.59, close to its 52-week low of $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 54.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Med with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.10, close to its 52-week high of $72.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.00, a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.