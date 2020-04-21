Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rockwell Med (RMTI) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rockwell Med (RMTI) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) with bullish sentiments.

Rockwell Med (RMTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 39.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Med with a $9.00 average price target.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 38.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Motus Gi Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

