Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and PerkinElmer (PKI)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and PerkinElmer (PKI).
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.90.
According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $37.00 average price target, implying a 62.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.
PerkinElmer (PKI)
Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Hold rating to PerkinElmer today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 77.3% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and NeoGenomics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on PerkinElmer is a Hold with an average price target of $97.86.
