Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding (OtherRHHBY) and GW Pharma (GWPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roche Holding (RHHBY) and GW Pharma (GWPH) with bullish sentiments.

Roche Holding (RHHBY)

In a report released today, Steve Scala from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.43, close to its 52-week high of $44.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Scala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Scala covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Eli Lilly & Co, and Bristol Myers.

Roche Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on GW Pharma, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $118.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.17.

