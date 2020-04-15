Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF), Moderna (MRNA) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), Moderna (MRNA) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Jefferies analyst Peter Welford maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF360.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $331.50.

Welford observed:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel fur Roche von 370 auf 360 Franken gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf “Buy” belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick zu den Quartalsberichten der Pharmabranche. Er bleibt zwar von den Schweizern uberzeugt, ist fur das erste Quartal aber eher zuruckhaltend./ag/kro Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 14:27 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 19:05 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Welford has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is ranked #185 out of 6438 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $379.46, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Redburn Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Moderna, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.66, close to its 52-week high of $36.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 43.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.80, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report issued on April 13, Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $95.54.

Kapadia wrote:

” NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel fur Sanofi vor der Berichtssaison im Pharma- und Biotechsektor von 108 auf 105 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf “Outperform” belassen. Analyst Wimal Kapadia gab in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie eine erste Einschatzung der Auswirkungen durch die Corona-Krise ab. Das erste Quartal durfte fur die Branche aber stark verlaufen sein. Sanofi sei sein “Top Pick”./tih/nas Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2020 / 23:07 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Kapadia is ranked #1337 out of 6438 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $110.94 average price target, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR104.00 price target.

