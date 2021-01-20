Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF).

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Trung Huynh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $356.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Huynh is ranked #2142 out of 7243 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $401.64 average price target, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF365.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Bardo from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.05, close to its 52-week high of $54.61.

Bardo has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is ranked #756 out of 7243 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $54.99 average price target, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR46.00 price target.

