Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Sanofi (SNYNF) with bullish sentiments.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Michael Leuchten from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF390.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $346.43.

Leuchten has an average return of 9.6% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Leuchten is ranked #3880 out of 7018 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $420.85, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF385.00 price target.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi today and set a price target of EUR106.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.50, close to its 52-week high of $108.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 78.7% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Roche Holding AG, and UCB SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanofi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.14, which is a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

