Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF) and Sanofi (OtherSNYNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Sanofi (SNYNF).

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

UBS analyst Michael Leuchten maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $334.51.

Leuchten has an average return of 6.6% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Leuchten is ranked #3403 out of 7379 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $368.73, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF330.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sanofi (SNYNF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi yesterday and set a price target of EUR106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #4197 out of 7379 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sanofi with a $117.09 average price target, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR93.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SNYNF: