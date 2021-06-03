Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rigel (RIGL), Mesoblast (MESO) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rigel (RIGL), Mesoblast (MESO) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) with bullish sentiments.

Rigel (RIGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rigel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

Mesoblast (MESO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Mesoblast today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.54, close to its 52-week low of $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 51.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesoblast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sorrento Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target.

