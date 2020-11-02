Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) and Waters (WAT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) and Waters (WAT).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.8% and a 30.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.50, representing an 85.2% upside. In a report issued on October 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Waters (WAT)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Sell rating on Waters today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $222.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Waters with a $218.86 average price target, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on October 28, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

