Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) and Baudax Bio (BXRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) and Baudax Bio (BXRX) with bullish sentiments.

Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rewalk Robotics, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.81, close to its 52-week low of $0.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Rewalk Robotics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Baudax Bio (BXRX)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Baudax Bio, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Miragen Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

Baudax Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, implying a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 14, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

