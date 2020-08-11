Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Forte Biosciences (FBRX) and Cerecor (CERC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC), Forte Biosciences (FBRX) and Cerecor (CERC) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics received a Buy rating and a $32.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.22, close to its 52-week high of $27.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.67, a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.1% and a 32.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Forte Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

Cerecor (CERC)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Cerecor today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Cerecor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

