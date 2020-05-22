Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) with bullish sentiments.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics on May 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 46.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.25, which is a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 47.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aileron Therapeutics, Kezar Life Sciences, and Portola Pharma.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25, which is a 77.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

