Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Resmed (RMD), Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Zynex (ZYXI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Resmed (RMD), Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Zynex (ZYXI) with bullish sentiments.

Resmed (RMD)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Resmed, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $207.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Resmed has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.50.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes reiterated a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 36.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Zynex, with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Infusystems Holdings.

Zynex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.38.

