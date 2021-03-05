Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) and Daxor (DXR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) and Daxor (DXR) with bullish sentiments.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Repare Therapeutics, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repare Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.33, implying a 52.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Daxor (DXR)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Daxor, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied DNA Sciences, Milestone Scientific, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daxor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

