Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regulus (RGLS), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Biogen (BIIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regulus (RGLS), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Biogen (BIIB) with bullish sentiments.

Regulus (RGLS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Regulus today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regulus with a $1.25 average price target.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.38, implying a 66.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Biogen, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $280.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $307.00, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, SunTrust Robinson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

