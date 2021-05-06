Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regulus (RGLS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Regulus (RGLS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE).

Regulus (RGLS)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Hold rating on Regulus today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regulus is a Hold with an average price target of $2.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.06, an 81.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

