Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regulus (RGLS) and Trevena (TRVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Regulus (RGLS) and Trevena (TRVN) with bullish sentiments.

Regulus (RGLS)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Regulus, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 46.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Regulus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

Trevena (TRVN)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Trevena, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.33, a 192.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

