Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regulus (RGLS) and Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Regulus (RGLS) and Cytosorbents (CTSO).

Regulus (RGLS)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Regulus has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytosorbents (CTSO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Cytosorbents, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.56.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 54.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytosorbents with a $13.50 average price target, representing a 56.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.