Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regulus (RGLS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Regulus (RGLS) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Regulus (RGLS)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regulus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.22, close to its 52-week high of $121.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.10.

