Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Regeneron (REGN), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Eyegate (EYEG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Regeneron (REGN), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Eyegate (EYEG) with bullish sentiments.

Regeneron (REGN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Regeneron today and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $513.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Regeneron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $649.00, representing a 27.5% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics on May 18. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.21, close to its 52-week low of $67.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.20, which is a 72.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Eyegate (EYEG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eyegate with a $12.38 average price target, implying a 194.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.75 price target.

